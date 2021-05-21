NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo officially is on the mend.

The Boston Red Sox infielder has been dealing with a left-hand contusion that landed him on the 10-day injured list. Arroyo was hit twice on the same hand over the course of two weeks, but he will begin a rehab assignment Friday night with the Worcester Red Sox and bat second.

Ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, manager Alex Cora provided a timeline for Arroyo’s assignment.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but he’ll probably play the whole weekend there,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “The three games, and then we’ll make a decision. Let’s see how he comes out tonight. If he feels great, that’s awesome. But I think a few games to get at-bats is always useful. The fact that he’s playing tells you where he’s at right now.”

Cora added he believes a decision about whether to activate Arroyo probably will come after the weekend.

First pitch for Red Sox-Phillies from Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on NESN+.

