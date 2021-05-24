Ex-Red Sox Brandon Phillips Unleashes Awesome Bat Flip With Minor League Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Phillips no longer is playing in the big leagues, but he’s still bringing his well-known flair to the baseball diamond.

Phillips, whose MLB career ended in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, currently is playing for the Lexington Legends, an Atlantic League team of which he recently joined the ownership group. The three-time National League All-Star still has plenty of pop in his bat, as evidenced last Friday night.

The soon-to-be-40-year-old obliterated a home run in the Legends’ matchup with the Florence Y’alls. And in typical Phillips fashion, he pimped the no-doubter with a pretty sweet bat flip.

You can check out the homer and celebration in the video here.

Phillips’ Boston tenure wasn’t exactly a memorable one, but his lone home run with the Red Sox featured similar pomp.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images