Red Sox Wrap: Shohei Ohtani’s Ninth-Inning Homer Dooms Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

It turns out Matt Barnes is human after all.

The Red Sox closer, who’s been flat-out filthy over the first month-plus of the season, was one out away from his 10th save of 2021. But after a fluky, two-out hit in the ninth gave the Angels extra life, Shohei Ohtani took advantage by tucking a go-ahead, two-run home run around the right-field foul pole at Fenway Park.

Boston made things interesting in the ninth inning by getting the potential game-tying and game-winning runs on base, but the Halos ultimately emerged from harm’s way and secured a 6-5 win.

Nathan Eovaldi — four runs allowed on six hits over five innings — would have picked up his fifth win of the season had Barnes shut the door.

With the loss, the Red Sox drop to to 25-17 , while the Angels improve to 17-22.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Deflating.