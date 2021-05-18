NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is fitting in quite nicely with the Boston Bruins.

The forward scored the gritty game-tying goal in the third period of Game 2 against the Washington Capitals that helped push the contest to overtime.

Brad Marchand then needed just 39 seconds to pot the OT winner and tie the series at one game apiece Monday night in the 4-3 win.

After the goal was scored, Marchand leapt into the arms of a waiting Hall at the Bruins’ bench. For Hall, catching his teammate was easy peasy.

“He doesn’t weigh that much and I’ve been lifting a lot lately,” Hall joked on Zoom after the game.

Hall is listed at 206 pounds while Marchand comes in at 181, so he probably does feel a little light to someone who has 25 pounds on him.

Here’s another look at the picture, in case you missed it: