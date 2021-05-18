Watch Taylor Hall Tie Game With Third-Period Equalizer Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall now has made his first postseason contribution for the Boston Bruins, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

The Bruins second-line winger netted the equalizer on a second-effort goal at 17:11 of the third period. It tied the game 3-3 after the Bruins had trailed for a 10-minute stretch in the final period.

Craig Smith, who had his own shot at the doorstep denied, and Matt Grzelcyk were each credited with the assist.

Hall’s goal sent the game to overtime.

Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron also scored goals for the Bruins.