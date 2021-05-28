Tuukka Rask Offers Clarity On Contract Talks, Future With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask made it clear after Game 1 of the Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Capitals — Boston’s only loss in its five-game victory over Washington — that he wasn’t thinking about his NHL future.

Still, the 34-year-old goaltender, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, raised a few eyebrows by responding, “You’ll find out,” when asked whether he can continue to perform physically beyond this season.

Well, Rask clarified that comment Friday, one day before the Bruins are scheduled to begin their second-round matchup with the New York Islanders.

“I took that question as my health question, actually. That was not about my contract situation,” Rask said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “I think Kevin Paul Dupont (of The Boston Globe) asked me about my health, and I told him I’d talk to him after the season. But if you’re talking contract status, we haven’t obviously had any discussions during the playoffs. So, we’ll find out. There’s gonna be some, obviously, decisions to be made. And we’ll see. There’s no pressure about that. I’m sure we’re gonna have good talks and come to a conclusion that pleases everybody.”

Rask, the 21st overall pick in 2005, is in the midst of his 14th NHL season. He’s played in 560 career regular-season games, and Saturday night’s showdown against the Islanders at TD Garden will mark his 99th career playoff start.

It’s reasonable to surmise Rask has more hockey behind him than in front of him, but he’s still thriving between the pipes and has shown no signs of slowing down. His long-term plans might simply hinge on his own interests — not necessarily a battle against his own body and Father Time.

“With my style, I could probably play 10 more years if I wanted to,” Rask said Friday. “It’s just a matter of how long you wanna play, and that’s the question I have to ask myself: How long do I want to keep doing this? Because it takes a lot of time and effort every season to prepare yourself and go through that grind.