Watch Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Tie Game With Playoff Goal Vs. Capitals

Jake DeBrusk made his latest contribution in a big moment, scoring the Bruins’ first goal during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Boston Bruins winger, moving right to left, unleashed a wrist shot on net and benefitted from Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek seemingly losing sight of the puck.

DeBrusk’s tally tied Saturday’s game 1-1 at 13:10 of the opening period. The score would remain that way for the remainder of the first frame.

Vanecek left the game immediately following DeBrusk’s tally due to what appeared to be an injury. He was replaced by Washington goaltender Craig Anderson.

For DeBrusk, it was his sixth goal of the season, and, obviously, first of the postseason. It was postseason goal No. 15 for the 24-year-old, too.