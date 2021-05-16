Capitals Goalie Vitek Vanecek Leaves Game 1 Vs. Bruins With Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Capitals were shorthanded in net to begin with, and Vitek Vanecek’s Saturday night split didn’t help the cause.

The Capitals goalie started Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series vs. the Boston Bruins but lasted just 13 minutes and 10 seconds. Vanecek left the game after allowing a first-period goal to Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk with what looked to be a lower body injury.

Off the faceoff and into the net. Jake DeBrusk ties this game up at ?? #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/cw7CKVBm5e — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2021

Veteran netminder Craig Anderson replaced Vanecek in net. Anderson, who finished top-five in Vezina Trophy voting twice in his career, appeared in just four games for the Caps this year. The 39-year-old won both of his starts, allowing four goals on 55 shots in those starts. The Bruins didn’t really give him much of a test early on, putting just three shots on net in nearly 7 minutes of work for Anderson in the first.

Washington entered the series without goalie Ilya Samsonov, who had been on the COVID-19 list. The Caps removed Samsonov from the list, but he didn’t dress for Game 1.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m. ET): The Capitals have ruled out Vitek Vanecek with a lower body injury, and Pheonix Copley is the emergency goalie, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE#Caps goaltender Vitek Vanecek sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight?s game. Pheonix Copley will serve as the emergency backup goaltender. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 16, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images