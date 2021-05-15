NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins plan to stick with what got them to this point against the Washington Capitals.

Bruce Cassidy all confirmed the four lines the Bruins will use Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Washington Capitals will be the ones on which he relied during the stretch run of the regular season.

That means Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Dvid Pastrnak will comprise the top, or “perfection,” line, while Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Craig Smith will make up the second line. After 10 days on the sidelines, Charlie Coyle will return from injury to his spot on the right wing of the third line, opposite Nick Ritchie with Sean Kuraly centering them. Jake DeBrusk, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner man the fourth line.

Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy are the first defensive pairing. Mike Reilly and Brandon Carlo are the second, while Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller are the third.

These lines and pairings mark a return to normalcy, after a host of Bruins sat out Tuesday’s regular-season finale against the Capitals, which the Bruins won on a last-second game-winner.

Having also watched the most recent game on the bench, Tuukka Rask will start in goal for the Bruins.

Puck drop for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. NESN will air an hour of pregame coverage, and NBC will air the game itself. Be sure to return to NESN after the final horn for an hour of full postgame coverage.