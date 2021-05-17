Watch Jake DeBrusk Open Scoring For Bruins Against Capitals In Game 2

DeBrusk came to play Monday

by

For the second time in as many games, Jake DeBrusk gave the Boston Bruins a goal.

The winger opened up the scoring in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday night after a fast-paced, physical opening few minutes.

Charlie Coyle carried the puck behind the Caps net that got Craig Anderson to take the bait before Coyle slid it over to DeBrusk for the goal.

Check it out:

That marked No. 2 for DeBrusk in this young Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Be sure to tune in to the game on NESN.

More NHL:

Bruins Drop Hype Video To Fire Up Fans For Game 2 Against Capitals

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related