Watch Jake DeBrusk Open Scoring For Bruins Against Capitals In Game 2

For the second time in as many games, Jake DeBrusk gave the Boston Bruins a goal.

The winger opened up the scoring in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday night after a fast-paced, physical opening few minutes.

Charlie Coyle carried the puck behind the Caps net that got Craig Anderson to take the bait before Coyle slid it over to DeBrusk for the goal.

The fake from Coyle, and the goal by DeBrusk gives Boston the early lead in Game 2. #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/wliPzISxGw — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2021

That marked No. 2 for DeBrusk in this young Stanley Cup Playoffs.

