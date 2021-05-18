Patriots Twitter Reacts Similarly After Brian Hoyer Signs One-Year Deal

The New England Patriots already had a deep quarterback room with expected starter Cam Newton, first-round pick Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham.
It didn’t stop them from adding another, though, as New England has decided to bring in Brian Hoyer, as confirmed by his agency JL Sports. It will be a one-year deal, as first reported by The Boston Globe.
The news was met with curiosity, but many quickly transitioned that thinking to what the veteran signal-caller can provide Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall in hopes he will become the franchise quarterback.
Many around the Patriots shared their reactions on Twitter:
The 34-year-old Hoyer spent the 2020 season with the Patriots, his third stint with the team. He started one error-filled game against the Kansas City Chiefs when Newton was sidelined with COVID-19. He then was made the No. 3 QB on the depth chart behind Stidham and Newton and did not play the remainder of the season.