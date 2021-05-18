Patriots Twitter Reacts Similarly After Brian Hoyer Signs One-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots already had a deep quarterback room with expected starter Cam Newton, first-round pick Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham.

It didn’t stop them from adding another, though, as New England has decided to bring in Brian Hoyer, as confirmed by his agency JL Sports. It will be a one-year deal, as first reported by The Boston Globe.

The news was met with curiosity, but many quickly transitioned that thinking to what the veteran signal-caller can provide Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall in hopes he will become the franchise quarterback.

Curious to see what the plan here is with Brian Hoyer. The Patriots shouldn't really need a fourth QB in the spring or camp unless they intend to scale a player's workload down or something. There are barely enough snaps to go around for three QBs, let alone four. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 18, 2021

Hoyer can be Mac's mentor. Cam can be the competition https://t.co/QZ9fyZII9g — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 18, 2021

Not sure there's any player, short of Tom Brady, more capable of teaching Mac Jones the #Patriots offense so, from that standpoint, adding Brian Hoyer makes a ton of sense. Can't realistically see them carrying four QB's, though. Jarrett Stidham hasn't appeared part of the plan. https://t.co/qkbRDEPpP3 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 18, 2021

Not saying Hoyer would slide seamlessly onto the coaching staff. But I have to imagine this could very well set up as a step in that direction, and a year or two from now–if he decides to take that path–we're talking about Hoyer as an offensive assistant on the Patriots' staff. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) May 18, 2021

Brian Hoyer is back in the #Patriots? QB room. Had to figure they?d add another arm for camp. Great guy to have around Mac Jones as well. https://t.co/hzf8LuWEPP — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 18, 2021

Interesting move. In the event Mac Jones wins the starting job, Brian Hoyer would a solid backup for a rookie. Still, Houser?s experience will help Jones this offseason https://t.co/P3dNLxcJH2 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) May 18, 2021

The 34-year-old Hoyer spent the 2020 season with the Patriots, his third stint with the team. He started one error-filled game against the Kansas City Chiefs when Newton was sidelined with COVID-19. He then was made the No. 3 QB on the depth chart behind Stidham and Newton and did not play the remainder of the season.

