This one just sounded gone the second the ball made contact with Xander Bogaerts’ bat.

Stepping up to the plate to lead off the top of the fourth inning for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, the shortstop faced a 1-2 count after the first three pitches from Mike Foltynewicz.

The fourth, a 94 mph fastball, Bogaerts send on a ride.

The home run, his fifth of the season, went 435 feet out to center field to put Boston up 2-0. Check it out:

That ball got out of here FAST 💪 pic.twitter.com/pZ9Nw8FxM4 — NESN (@NESN) May 2, 2021

There was never a doubt here.

