Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Postponed After Protests At Old Trafford

Sunday’s game between Manchester United and Liverpool FC was postponed following protests over the proposed European Supre League at Old Trafford prior to kickoff.
Liverpool released the following statement addressing the situation:
“Liverpool Football Club was in full agreement with the decision to postpone todayâ€™s fixture as a result of ongoing events at Old Trafford and the surrounding area.
“It is our position that public safety must be the number one factor in any such decision, with the ability to provide a secure environment for the participants, staff and officials being a particular priority.
“It was clearly not possible for this to be guaranteed today due to a situation which escalated rapidly.
“We will continue to have dialogue with Manchester United, the Premier League and the local authorities to find a suitable date to reschedule.
“As soon as we have this information we will update our supporters accordingly.”
Manchester United released a statement as well. The team recognized fans’ right to protest before thanking law enforcement for assisting with the situation.
“Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.
“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.Â
“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”
A new date for the contest has yet to be announced.