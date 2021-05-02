Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Postponed After Protests At Old Trafford

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday’s game between Manchester United and Liverpool FC was postponed following protests over the proposed European Supre League at Old Trafford prior to kickoff.

Liverpool released the following statement addressing the situation:

“Liverpool Football Club was in full agreement with the decision to postpone todayâ€™s fixture as a result of ongoing events at Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

“It is our position that public safety must be the number one factor in any such decision, with the ability to provide a secure environment for the participants, staff and officials being a particular priority.

“It was clearly not possible for this to be guaranteed today due to a situation which escalated rapidly.

“We will continue to have dialogue with Manchester United, the Premier League and the local authorities to find a suitable date to reschedule.

“As soon as we have this information we will update our supporters accordingly.”