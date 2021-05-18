Who Patriots Newcomer Matt Judon Is Most Excited To Play With

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Judon is set to join a New England defense with multiple high-profile players, but the veteran linebacker is most looking forward to playing alongside a Patriot on the other side of the ball.

Judon, who signed a four-year contract with the Patriots in free agency, recently took part in an “Ask Me Anything” for Bleacher Report. Among the series of questions the two-time Pro Bowl selection received was who on the Pats he’s most excited to play with, and Judon opted for New England’s (current) starting quarterback.

“Super Cam (Newton), excited to play with him,” Judon said. “Growing up watching what he did in college to becoming an NFL MVP and leading his team to the Super Bowl. They barely lost. What he meant for QBs at the time, it was just incredible what he did.”

Newton looked like a shell of that MVP player in his first season in Foxboro. But with a revamped offense and a more “normal” offseason and preseason, the dual-threat quarterback is poised for improvement in 2021.

