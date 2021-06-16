AL East Odds: Yankees’ Stock Falling Fast In Divisional Betting Markets

NESN Logo Sign In

It took an eight-game deficit in the American League East standings, but the New York Yankees are finally starting to plummet in the divisional betting markets.

New York was the odds-on favorite (-130) to race to another AL East crown before the season, but its offense continues to struggle to bring guys across home plate. The Yanks are middle-of-the-pack in batting average, slugging and on-base percentage, but they rank 26th in the majors with 258 runs scored.

The Orioles, Twins, Rangers, Marlins and Diamondbacks have all scored more runs than the Bronx Bombers. Those five clubs also happen to sit in last place in their respective divisions.

“The best numbers guys in the world couldn’t explain the Yankee struggles,” one professional bettor told NESN. “How does an offense with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez not drive in runs? It doesn’t really make sense, but they stink at the plate and are even worse with ducks on the pond.”

DraftKings Sportsbook’s AL East pecking order has the Tampa Bay Rays (+115) as the betting favorite, then the Boston Red Sox (+230), followed by the Yankees (+330) and Toronto Blue Jays (+750). The lowly Baltimore Orioles check in at 1,000-to-1.

Tampa Bay will remain atop the betting boards until further notice mostly because of all the liability that built up as the Rays ripped off a 17-3 run. They were 5 or 6-to-1 to win the AL East before they got hot and it doesn’t take too many bets at those prices to make bookmakers a little nervous.

For entertainment purposes, let’s say a sportsbook wrote 20 $500 bets on the Rays (+500).