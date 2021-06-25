NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s face it: The summer of 2020 was awful, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world and threw a wrench into everyone’s plans.

And while the resumption of sports was nice, given that it represented a sense of normalcy amid an otherwise difficult time, Red Sox fans never really had much to be excited about. Boston stumbled to a last-place finish in the American League East during Major League Baseball’s condensed season.

Now, flash forward to 2021: The Red Sox look like a team ready to make up for lost time.

Sure, the Red Sox just dropped two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays, including a crushing 1-0 loss Thursday night at Tropicana Field that bumped Boston out of first place in the division. But Alex Cora’s positive summation after both the defeat and the series should be music to Red Sox fans’ ears.

“We’re really good,” the manager told reporters during his postgame video conference Thursday. “It’s going to be a fun summer in Boston.”

Certainly should be.

The Red Sox, who enter their three-game weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park with a 44-31 record, have exceeded expectations to this point. And honestly, it’s impossible to predict whether they’ll sustain their current place and reach the MLB postseason.