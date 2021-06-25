NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta was dealing Thursday night, to say the least, so it may have come as a surprise that he was pulled in the top of the seventh with a no-hitter going.

The Red Sox pitcher was removed after 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball in Boston’s eventual 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Pivetta had thrown 100 pitches and it was 0-0 game at the time when manager Alex Cora decided to go to the bullpen for Josh Taylor.

It was a decision Cora said was a “no-brainer.”

“It wasn’t tough,” Cora said after the game. “It was a 0-0 game. We had one of the best lefties in the game, probably the best lefty throwing the ball in the game. It was a no-brainer.”

Taylor had 21 consecutive scoreless innings coming into Thursday’s game, and stretched that 22 after his appearance. So it certainly made sense.

And if you ask Pivetta, as much as he didn’t want to come out, he didn’t have a problem with his manager’s decision.

“I did not want to come out,” Pivetta said. “But it’s not about me. It’s about winning baseball games and that’s what’s most important. The matchups worked out really well with JT, who has been doing a great job with those lefties all series.”