Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Gem Spoiled By Rays Walk-Off Wild Pitch

It was the pitchers duel we all expected tonight between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Nick Pivetta threw an absolute gem, going 6 2/3 innings until he was pulled amid a no-hitter. The bullpen got them the rest of the way, but the offense couldn’t execute once it finally got going.

But a ball in the dirt got away after closer Matt Barnes insinuated a swing-and-miss, and the Rays walked off on what technically was ruled as a wild pitch.

After getting just two hits all game, Tampa Bay took it, 1-0. The Rays also steal the series, 2-1.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Weird.

As Major League Baseball news focuses on recently enforced checks for foreign substances, and hitters reap the benefits, the pitchers on Thursday absolutely dealt while the offenses couldn’t capitalize. And a pitcher was pulled amid a no-hitter.