As Celtics’ Robert Williams Takes Next Step, Al Horford ‘Will Be In His Ear’

In his first media availability after Al Horford was brought back into the mix, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens mentioned a particular player the move would impact.

“He’ll lean on every word Al says,’ Stevens said Monday, referring to Robert Williams.

In his third season in the NBA, the 23-year-old made a huge jump in his game, showing flashes of starting center potential. And though they only played together for Williams’ rookie year in Boston until Horford’s return, the veteran big was watching closely from afar.

“I was really impressed this year with Rob and his growth, his progress,” Horford said in his introductory media availability Thursday.

“You know, I don’t know if I would say that I really took him under my wing but I tried to help him the best way that I could. Seeing him grow, seeing him do some of the things that he’s able to do, him starting to understand the game and how it’s coming together for him — it’s huge. It’s been very refreshing to see him, his progression and he’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to continue to get better. He has such a good feel for the game, you know, defensively and on offense as well, trying to help him be in good positions. And I’m going to be in his ear, we’re gonna be figuring things out together. And I’m excited for him, you know, and he knows, he understands, he starting to understand everything, taking care of his body, making sure he’s putting in the work.”

Horford didn’t necessarily say whether he regretted missing out on time with the Celtics over the last two seasons, but was excited for a fresh start with Williams and the rest of the core group.

Hopefully, with the jumps Williams is making and Horford’s gained wisdom, the timing is right this time.