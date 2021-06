NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand has been on a tear throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins left winger entered Game 4 against the Islanders with seven points (five goals, two assists) for Boston this postseason, and added another one in the team’s 4-1 loss to New York.

Marchand tallied his third assist of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on David Krejci’s lone goal for Boston.

