Mathew Barzal drew the ire of David Krejci on Saturday night.

Barzal delivered about three cross-checks to the back of Krejci during the second period of the New York Islanders’ eventual 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum. Krejci didn’t take too kindly to that and delivered a spear to Barzal’s nether regions.

A five-minute major originally was called but it was reduced to a minor.

There without a doubt were missed calls throughout the game, and both Krejci and Barzal were asked about this specific incident. Naturally, they both had very different answers.

“Obviously, I wasn’t too happy about it,” Krejci said over Zoom, referencing the cross-checks. “He went down pretty easily. It is what it is.”

As for Barzal, he was surprised the penalty was reduced to a minor.

“I’m alright now,” Barzal told reporters. “I was a little surprised, I thought — I haven’t seen the clip yet– I felt it was a little vicious. But it’s the refs call. It’s a judgement call from them. I thought it was a tad vicious but it’s up to the refs and it doesn’t matter now.”