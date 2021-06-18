Braves Manager Calls Out Ronald Acuña Jr. For Baserunning Gaffe

NESN Logo Sign In

Ronald Acuña Jr. made quite the error Wednesday night, and his manager rightfully called him out for it.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves down 10-7 to the Boston Red Sox, Acuña tried to leg out a triple. While one run did score to bring the Braves within two, Acuña was tagged out by a mile with Freddie Freeman at the plate.

Atlanta ultimately fell 10-8 to the Red Sox, but who knows what could have happened had Acuña stayed at second.

Still, Braves manager Brian Snitker understandably was not happy with the gaffe.

“You can’t do stupid things like that and expect to win games,” Snitker told reporters, per FOX Sports. “We have the tying run at the plate and the MVP and you get thrown out by 10 feet. You can’t do that and expect to win.”

To add to the drama, Acuña posted, then deleted, a photo to his Instagram account from the movie “Kong: Skull Island.”