Bruins-Islanders Series Receives New Pair Of Referees For Game 6

Officiating has been a consistent topic of conversation in the New York Islanders-Boston Bruins second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

It appears the NHL is hoping to change that.

Barry Trotz has indirectly griped about the refs by saying that Patrice Bergeron cheats on face-offs (Trotz, however, claimed Tuesday he doesn’t “work” the refs). Bruce Cassidy, who earlier in the series largely was complimentary of the officiating, took the officials to task after Boston’s Game 5 loss. He later was fined $25,000 for those remarks.

With Game 6 set for Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum, there will be two new referees overseeing things.

According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, it will be Gord Dwyer and Dan O’Rourke refereeing Game 6, taking over for Francis Charron, Francois St. Laurent and Jean Hebert, who had Game 5. Both Dwyer and O’Rourke have more playoff experience than Charron, St. Laurent and Hebert.

Dwyer, a 43-year old from Sackville, Nova Scotia, has been on 1,007 regular-season games and 73 playoff contests, according to Scouting The Refs.

O’Rourke, a 48-year old from Calgary, has 1,197 regular-season games and 148 playoff contests under his belt. He is the fifth-most experience playoff ref across all active NHL officials.