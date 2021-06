NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe has been on an absolute tear.

The Red Sox outfielder hit two home runs in Monday’s comeback win against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Renfroe had three hits against the New York Yankees on Saturday, and has hit .307 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs since May 1.

