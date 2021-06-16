Red Sox’s Chris Sale Has High Praise For WooSox, Polar Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Polar Park has made quite the impression on Chris Sale.

The Red Sox pitcher is continuing his rehab from Tommy John surgery in Worcester at Boston’s Triple-A ballpark while it’s on an eight-game road trip. Sale won’t throw another bullpen until Friday, but he had a lot of good things to say about where he’ll be calling home for the next week or so, as well as the team itself.

“This place is legit,” Sale told reporters, per Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. “It’s even more fun because this team is fun to watch. We’ve got some guys on this team that bring energy. The athleticism is through the roof here. It’s crazy. Even (Tuesday’s) game, it was all over the place. This is a beautiful ballpark.”

“Having a good team to fill it in the first season makes it even more fun,” he added. “Hopefully these guys keep rolling. It’s awesome.”

Sale is slated to return to the Red Sox this summer, but there is no timetable just yet.