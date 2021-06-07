These Notable Patriots Players Returned To Field At Latest OTAs Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Attendance at New England Patriots organized team activities appears to be growing.

A number of notable Patriots veterans were present Monday at the team’s latest voluntary OTA practice, according to photos from team photographer Eric Adler published on Patriots.com.

These players included offensive tackle Trent Brown, outside linebacker Matt Judon and safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips, all of whom were absent from the first two OTAs that were open to reporters. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry also returned after missing last Friday’s practice.

Judon is entering his first season with the Patriots after signing a four-year, $54.5 million contract in free agency. Brown, who won a Super Bowl with New England in 2018, was traded back to the Patriots from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Quarterback Cam Newton did not appear in any of the team-released photos from Monday. Newton suffered a hand injury last week that knocked him out of the team’s most recent open practice.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice behind closed doors again Tuesday. This Thursday’s session will be open to the media, as will next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images