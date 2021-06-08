NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins on Monday fell 5-4 in Game 5 to the New York Islanders after they couldn’t complete a solid attempt at a comeback.

Boston got out to an early lead, but three unanswered tallies gave New York a three-goal advantage just two minutes into the third period, with rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman in net for the Bruins after starter Tuukka Raak didn’t come back out after second intermission.

David Pastrnak responded to the goal on the power play, and David Krejci scored later in the frame to bring the Bruins within one.

If only the third period was a little longer.

“Obviously frustrating, you know?” Pastrnak said after the loss over Zoom. “Wish we would have had 5-10 more minutes, you know? It’s frustrating but you gotta let it go and the main focus is get ready for Game 6. I think we’ve been the better team, but just didn’t go our way today.”

The Bruins got five pucks on net in those final five minutes of the game, eventually outshooting the Islanders 44-19 (!!!).

The will to win, at least, was there. It just never found twine to tie it.