This Gregg Popovich Quote About Ime Udoka Should Excite Celtics Fans

The Boston Celtics are reportedly set to pluck Ime Udoka from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree.

The Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, are in the process of hiring Udoka away from the Brooklyn Nets where he currently is an assistant coach. The former NBA player, however, got his coaching start with the San Antonio Spurs where he coached under the legendary Popovich.

To say Udoka made the most of his time as Udoka’s apprentice might be an understatement.

“He assimilated with the Pop philosophy,” an NBA executive told the New York Post last summer, as the Knicks toyed with the idea of hiring Udoka. “Udoka is a person very driven, meticulous, hard on himself. He’s a perfectionist.”

Popovich, meanwhile, has raved about his pupil in the past.

“He exudes a confidence and a comfort in his own skin where people just gravitate to him,” Popovich said all the way back in 2015 in an ESPN.com story about up-and-coming coaching prospects. “He’s a fundamentally sound teacher because he’s comfortable with himself, he knows the material and players read it. Oftentimes, I’ll say, ‘Ime, can you go talk to so-and-so? Go to talk to Patty Mills, go talk to Timmy (Duncan), go to talk to Kawhi (Leonard).’ And he’ll do it better than I would do it — and I’m not blowing smoke.”

Incredibly high praise, considering the source. The one drawback, though?