Insane Deandre Ayton Alley-Oop At Buzzer Gives Suns To 2-0 Series Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

The Phoenix Suns may have came away with the NBA’s play of the year during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Deandre Ayton finished an alley-oop assisted by Jae Crowder, who took the ball out of bounds with 0.9 seconds left, and the basket propelled the Suns to a 104-103 win at the buzzer. More importantly, it gave Phoenix a 2-0 series lead in the conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Check it out:

Obviously, a lot had to go right and a lot did go right. It was a perfect pass from Crowder as Ayton came off a screen from Phoenix star Devin Booker.

That’s going to be tough to swallow for the Clippers. LA will look to rebound with Game 3 set for Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.