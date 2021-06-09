Islanders Fans Have Been Calling Charlie McAvoy’s Family’s Business

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy certainly gets a lot of support from back home in Long Beach, NY.

But right now, as the New York Islanders have an opportunity to knock the Boston Bruins out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a Game 6 victory, those hometown fans feel a little conflicted.

Just ask whoever checks the voicemail at his dad and uncle’s business, Charles A. McAvoy Plumbing & Heating.

“We have a lot of people that love him but of course, the Islanders, we’ve been getting chirped all week,” McAvoy’s cousin told The Camera Guys from NBC Sports Boston in a recent video.

“It’s one of those things. We’ve got a couple messages left on the machine, you know, some guys giving it to us. So I figured if we pull this out I’ll be calling them back.”

Check out the full video below. McAvoy’s family seems salt of the earth.

When you go to Long Island for the #NHLBruins game, you?re an idiot if you don?t stop where it all started: Charles A. McAvoy Plumbing and Heating



Catch us on Early Edition tonight at 6 and then keep it on @NBCSBoston for Hockey Pregame Live at 7! pic.twitter.com/6LE0sY4W9r — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 9, 2021

All of Boston and Long Island will be watching Wednesday as the puck drops between the Bruins and Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC, but NESN will carry a full hour of pregame and postgame, as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.