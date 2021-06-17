Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Share Cover Of ‘Madden NFL 22’

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest cover of ‘Madden’ will honor the greatest ever as well as arguably the greatest right now.

It was revealed Thursday, a little over four months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of “Madden NFL 22.”

? Two Super Bowl Champions

? Two @NFL MVPS

? Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes



The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

This year marks the second ‘Madden’ cover appearance for both Brady and Mahomes. The seven-time Super Bowl champion received the honor for the first time in his career in 2018, while the Chiefs superstar signal-caller was given the nod for the 2020 edition.

“Madden NFL 22” is expected to be available in late August.