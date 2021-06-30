Matt Barnes Thinks ‘It Would Be Awesome’ To Be Named To All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes never played in a Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but that could (and should) change this year.

The Boston Red Sox closer has been absolutely dominant this season with a 2.65 ERA and 18 saves to go along with 57 strikeouts in 34 games.

Barnes told reporters the thought of representing the Red Sox in Denver next month “probably has” crossed his mind.

“It would be awesome,” Barnes said after Tuesday’s win over the Kanas City Royals. “It really would. I don’t know that I’ve given a ton of thought to it. Obviously, it has probably crossed my mind here and there. But at the end of the day, I’ve still got to go out there and I’ve got to get the job done in the ninth.”

If for whatever reason Barnes doesn’t make it, he’ll enjoy the extra time off.

“If it happens, it happens,” he said. “It’s kind of out of my control. I don’t know what the exact process is for pitchers. If I go out there and continue to take care of business and do my job in the ninth and it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t, I’m going to go home for a few days and sit on the couch.”

Not a bad plan.