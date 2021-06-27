MLB Announces All-Star Game Finalists; Here’s Which Red Sox Made Cut

NESN Logo Sign In

A few Boston Red Sox have moved on to the next round of All-Star Game voting.

Major League Baseball on Sunday announced the “finalists” for the All-Star Game. Basically, the top three players at each position (per league) will move on to the next round of voting. Whoever finishes first in the next round will be a starter for next month’s Midsummer Classic. The process is a little different for outfielders, with nine finalists being selected.

The Red Sox had four advance to the next round. Here’s the list and where they stand.

Designated Hitter

1. Shohei Ohtani

2. J.D. Martinez

3. Yordan Alvarez

Shortstop

1. Xander Bogaerts

2. Bo Bichette

3. Carlos Correa

Third base

1. Rafael Devers

2. Alex Bregman

3. Yoán Moncada

Outfield

1. Mike Trout

2. Aaron Judge

3. Byron Buxton

4. Michael Brantley

5. Adolis García

6. Teoscar Hernández

7. Cedric Mullins

8. Alex Verdugo

9. Randal Grichuk