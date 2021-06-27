MLB Announces All-Star Game Finalists; Here’s Which Red Sox Made Cut

A few Boston Red Sox have moved on to the next round of All-Star Game voting.
Major League Baseball on Sunday announced the “finalists” for the All-Star Game. Basically, the top three players at each position (per league) will move on to the next round of voting. Whoever finishes first in the next round will be a starter for next month’s Midsummer Classic. The process is a little different for outfielders, with nine finalists being selected.
The Red Sox had four advance to the next round. Here’s the list and where they stand.
Designated Hitter
1. Shohei Ohtani
2. J.D. Martinez
3. Yordan Alvarez
Shortstop
1. Xander Bogaerts
2. Bo Bichette
3. Carlos Correa
Third base
1. Rafael Devers
2. Alex Bregman
3. Yoán Moncada
Outfield
1. Mike Trout
2. Aaron Judge
3. Byron Buxton
4. Michael Brantley
5. Adolis García
6. Teoscar Hernández
7. Cedric Mullins
8. Alex Verdugo
9. Randal Grichuk
You can read the full list of finalists here. It’s also worth noting that pitchers are chosen through a combination of player voting and commissioner’s office. The Red Sox have a few hurlers that could be in the mix, but the only one that seems like a near-lock is closer Matt Barnes.
The next round of voting will run from Monday to Thursday of this week. The 2021 All-Star Game is set for July 13th at Coors Field in Denver, with the rosters to be named next Sunday on Independence Day.