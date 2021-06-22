World Series Odds: A Red Sox-Padres Fall Classic Pays How Much?!

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have seen their World Series future odds slashed dramatically since Opening Day.

Most American sportsbooks were offering Boston higher than 50-to-1 while one shop was as high as 75-to-1 on the open market. Fast forward to today and the Westgate SuperBook currently respects the Sox the most — they’re down to 14-to-1 to win the Fall Classic. The best possible number you can find is 22-to-1 at FOX Bet and Golden Nugget.

So that $100 dollars that made you $7,500 only makes you as much as $2,220 right now.

If you’re feeling left out, you can still get involved in a deep Red Sox run for a big payout. BetMGM has a betting market for exact World Series matchups. For example, Boston against the Los Angeles Dodgers pays 25-to-1 while the Red Sox are 50-to-1 to face the New York Mets or San Diego Padres.

Here are the updated odds on exact World Series matchups for the first place Red Sox at @BetMGM:



25/1 Sox vs. Dodgers

50/1 Sox vs. Mets

50/1 Sox vs. Padres

100/1 Sox vs. Giants

125/1 Sox vs. Brewers

200/1 Sox vs. Cubs pic.twitter.com/A4YZZrUPxv — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) June 22, 2021

“I don’t know about the Dodgers,” one professional bettor told NESN. “They’ve been bitten by the injury bug quite a bit and fatigue usually weighs on teams that made real deep runs the year before. There’s a reason there hasn’t been a repeat champion in baseball in two decades. It’s extremely difficult to win it all in back-to-back years.”

Sure, the Dodgers are the consensus favorite to win the 2021 World Series, but that hasn’t changed since Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays last October. Bookmakers opened L.A. in the 2 or 3-to-1 range because they didn’t want tons of liability to build. And there’s absolutely no need to deal great odds on a team that everybody will bet anyway.