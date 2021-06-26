NASCAR Pocono Live Stream: Watch Saturday’s Cup Race Online, On TV

Kyle Larson is on the pole

Are you ready for some “Tricky Triangle” racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Organics CBD 325, the first of two weekend races at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside William Byron, with Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Will Larson make it four wins in a row? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway:

When: Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

