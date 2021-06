NESN Logo Sign In

The greatest rivalry in baseball returned to Fenway Park on Friday night.

In the spirit of the Yankees coming to town for a three-game series against the Red Sox, Chelsea Sherrod went to the Budweiser Pregame Party at the Bullpen Kitchen and Tap and asked fans about their favorite Red Sox-Yankees memory.

Check it out for yourself in the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.