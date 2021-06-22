NBA Draft Lottery Live Stream: Watch Event Online, On TV

Three teams have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery

by

The order of the 2021 NBA Draft will be determined Tuesday night.

The annual drawing of the ping pong balls will culminate with one NBA team earning the coveted No. 1 overall draft pick. The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic all have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery, while the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers both have an 11.5 percent chance of claiming the top pick.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which will be held July 29.

Here is how to watch this year’s draft lottery online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More NBA:

Ex-Celtics Exec Offers Jayson Tatum Advice On Recruiting Stars To Boston
NBA Draft Lottery
Previous Article

NBA Draft Odds: Pistons, Rockets, Magic Betting Favorites For No. 1 Pick
Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib
Next Article

Raiders’ Carl Nassib Has Top-Selling Jersey At Fanatics Since Coming Out

Picked For You

Related