NBA Draft Lottery Live Stream: Watch Event Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The order of the 2021 NBA Draft will be determined Tuesday night.

The annual drawing of the ping pong balls will culminate with one NBA team earning the coveted No. 1 overall draft pick. The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic all have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery, while the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers both have an 11.5 percent chance of claiming the top pick.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which will be held July 29.

Here is how to watch this year’s draft lottery online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN