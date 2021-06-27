How To Watch Red Sox, CT Sun Full Coverage Sunday On NESN Networks

Here's the scheduling info you need

It’s another busy sports Sunday in New England, and NESN has you covered throughout.

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon, with Alex Cora’s club eyeing a sweep. Pregame coverage will start at noon ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” with “Red Sox Gameday Live” taking over at 12:30 and carrying you to first pitch at 1 p.m. Postgame coverage will start immediately after the final out.

At 2 p.m., the Connecticut Sun will host the Chicago Sky on NESN Plus. Earlier this month, Connecticut lost back-to-back games to Chicago.

Fans also can stream all of NESN networks’ Red Sox and CT Sun programming online at Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of the Red Sox and the CT Sun programming schedules on NESN and NESN+. All times are Eastern.

NESN
12 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”
12:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”
1 p.m.: Red Sox vs. Yankees
4 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”
4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

NESN+
2 p.m.: Sky at CT Sun

