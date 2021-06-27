It’s another busy sports Sunday in New England, and NESN has you covered throughout.
The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon, with Alex Cora’s club eyeing a sweep. Pregame coverage will start at noon ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” with “Red Sox Gameday Live” taking over at 12:30 and carrying you to first pitch at 1 p.m. Postgame coverage will start immediately after the final out.
At 2 p.m., the Connecticut Sun will host the Chicago Sky on NESN Plus. Earlier this month, Connecticut lost back-to-back games to Chicago.
Fans also can stream all of NESN networks’ Red Sox and CT Sun programming online at Watch NESN Live.
Here is a full rundown of the Red Sox and the CT Sun programming schedules on NESN and NESN+. All times are Eastern.
NESN
12 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”
12:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”
1 p.m.: Red Sox vs. Yankees
4 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”
4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”
NESN+
2 p.m.: Sky at CT Sun