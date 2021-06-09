Nuggets Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nuggets and the Suns are set for Game 2 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Phoenix cruised to a Game 1 victory Monday night with four players scoring 20-plus points. Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 23 points.

Will Nikola Jokic, the recently crowned NBA MVP, lead Denver to a series-tying win? Or will Devin Booker and the Suns head to Denver with a 2-0 series lead?

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday’s game between the Suns and Nuggets:

When: Wednesday, June 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

