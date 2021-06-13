Nuggets Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nuggets and the Suns are set to do battle Sunday night in Game 4 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Phoenix unquestionably has been the better team, holding a 3-0 edge on Denver with a chance to complete a series sweep on the road. The Suns blew out the Nuggets in Game 3, with six players scoring in double figures.

Will Nikola Jokic and Co. be able to stave off elimination, or will Devin Booker and the Suns punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Nuggets and the Suns:

When: Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT