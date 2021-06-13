Nuggets Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Phoenix holds a 3-0 series lead

by

The Nuggets and the Suns are set to do battle Sunday night in Game 4 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Phoenix unquestionably has been the better team, holding a 3-0 edge on Denver with a chance to complete a series sweep on the road. The Suns blew out the Nuggets in Game 3, with six players scoring in double figures.

Will Nikola Jokic and Co. be able to stave off elimination, or will Devin Booker and the Suns punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Nuggets and the Suns:

When: Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

More Basketball:

Former Celtic Glen Davis Has Theory For Why Kyrie Irving Injured His Ankle
CT Sun guard DeWanna Bonner
Previous Article

CT Sun Wrap: Storm Take Advantage Of Jonquel Jones Absence, Cruise To Win
Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette
Next Article

Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Set Home Run Record At Fenway Park

Picked For You

Related