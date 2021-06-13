CT Sun Wrap: Storm Take Advantage Of Jonquel Jones Absence, Cruise To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

With Jonquel Jones in Europe and out of the lineup, The Sun were no match for the Storm on Sunday.

Seattle, behind Breanna Stewart’s 22 points, cruised to a 89-66 victory over Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. It was an impressive all-around performance from the Western Conference’s top team.

Sue Bird also had a strong game for the Storm, adding 13 points in the winning effort.

The Sun were paced by DeWanna Bonner (14 points, five rebounds) and Brionna Jones (12 points, 4 rebounds). Kaila Charles also had an impressive game off the bench with 14 points.

(You can click here for the full box score.)

The Storm improved to 10-2 with the win while the Sun dropped to 8-3 with the loss.

Here’s how it went down: