The hockey gods probably are happy with the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders at the moment.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron told reporters Saturday during a video press conference he’s pleased the Bruins-Islanders second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series has been “clean” through the first three games. Bergeron offered his impressions of the tone of the series in response to a reporter’s question about the hit the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck levied against Brandon Carlo, which knocked the Bruins defenseman out of Game 3 and now has ruled him out of Game 4.

“It’s good playoff hockey,” Bergeron said. “It’s physical, it’s clean for the most part. That’s what you want. Obviously you never want to see one of your teammates have a hard time getting back up.

“We also have to find ways to play the right way, to play physical and be good on the forecheck and whatnot. ? It’s been a great series, tight-checking tight hockey, and for the most part, it’s been clean.”

Bergeron then shared the sensible message he has given his Bruins teammates ahead of Game 4.

“First of all to have a good start and (stay) focused on that and not look ahead,” he said. “We know that they’re a team that’s going to give you a push. They’re well-coached, they’re going to make some adjustments. I think we also do the same thing. (So let’s) go out there and be ready for a tight game and a physical game like we got in Game 3.”

The Bruins lead the Islanders 2-1. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. NESN will air a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage, plus intermission reports on NESN.com.