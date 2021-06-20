This Report Bodes Well For Patriots, Stephon Gilmore Figuring Things Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps Stephon Gilmore has a future with the Patriots after all.

The star cornerback was a holdout during last week’s minicamp, fueling speculation of the contract dispute that first spawned trade rumors a year ago finally resulting in Gilmore’s New England exit. But ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss on Sunday indicated that Gilmore and the Patriots actually might be in a relatively good place.

Check out this excerpt from his Sunday notes column:

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore didn’t report to mandatory minicamp, and while some holdouts can become acrimonious, my sense on Gilmore’s mindset is different. He seems to enjoy being a Patriot, is open to sticking around, and this was his least-expensive-but-most-decisive way of sparking more productive contract talks with the team, so he can feel better about being part of New England’s present and future.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Cam Newton/Mac Jones QB stage set for training camp; Stephon Gilmore; Mac's poise and why 9 6/8" matters; Trent Brown staying in town; Damien Harris' solid spring; "Coach Adams" moves on etc.). https://t.co/v1EWffmWLJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 20, 2021

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also offered this:

As @MikeReiss noted in his notes, Stephon Gilmore?s minicamp absence doesn?t have to be acrimonious.



Plus, Patriots haven?t made moves to replace Gilmore (want to go into Wk 4 against Brady without him?). Contract talks later this summer could be productive. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 20, 2021

That’s good news if you’re a fan of the Patriots.