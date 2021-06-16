Pedro Martinez’s Take On MLB Ball Preparation Might Make You Chuckle

NESN Logo Sign In

Pedro Martinez, like most baseball fans, has a take on Major League Baseball’s recent crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances while on the mound.

However, the way he delivered that take Tuesday night probably will make you laugh — at least a little bit.

(You can click here to watch Martinez deliver his stance on ball preparation.)

“Guess what? It’s my game, and I dictate how I want my balls to be rubbed up,” Martinez said on MLB Network. “And if you didn’t do a good job of rubbing the balls the way I wanted them and I didn’t feel like I was comfortable, I was gonna do whatever.”

We know what you meant, Pedro.

Given the heightened anxiety over this issue across baseball, let’s enjoy the moments of brief levity — intentional or otherwise.