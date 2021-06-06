Red Sox Notes: Kiké Hernández Breaks Brutal Slump At Perfect Time

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a long season, and guys fall into slumps all the time. But Kiké Hernández was in the midst of a gnarly one entering Saturday night.

And it continued for his first few at-bats up until the eighth inning — but did he ever break the 0-for-27 skid he was on.

With two down in the eighth inning, the game against the New York Yankees tied at three and Rafael Devers standing on first, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora elected not to pinch-hit for Hernández.

He was rewarded, as Hernández ripped a 2-2 pitch down the left field line that scored Devers and jumpstarted a four-run eighth for the Red Sox, who would go on to win 7-3.

“He got on top of a fastball, he was short and quick on that one,” Cora said after the game over Zoom. “I know how much he’s been grinding, he’s been struggling and he wants to contribute. Today he struggled early on but he stuck with his plan, he’s been working on a lot of things.”

The timely hit came after getting bumped down in the lineup. With Hernández struggling to give the Red Sox production out of the leadoff spot, Cora moved Hernández down to the seventh spot.

If hitting him down in the lineup is the plan going forward remains to be seen. But at least for one night, it worked out.