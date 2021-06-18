Red Sox Odds: Nick Pivetta Still One Of Best Pitchers To Bet This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It took until 3 p.m. ET, but we finally have a betting line on Friday night’s baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Reliever Kyle Zimmer gets the ball for K.C. in what appears to be an irregular “opener” spot for the 29-year-old. Zimmer has appeared in 22 games this season, but this is his first start.

The Royals' lineup is out. Kyle Zimmer is starting. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) June 18, 2021

Bookmakers simply cannot open a single-game baseball market without both starting pitchers listed, so they waited for the official announcement, then opened up the betting. The first sportsbook to hang a line posted Boston as a -160 favorite with ol’ reliable Nick Pivetta on the hill.

According to StatFox, Pivetta has one of the most profitable starting pitchers this season. The Red Sox have won 10 of Pivetta’s 13 outings and a $100 bettor would be up $760 by blindly betting on Boston in each one. Only seven starters have been more cost effective at the window.

Most profitable MLB starters

Tyler Mahle (11-3) +8.6

Taijuan Walker (10-2) +8.6

Chris Flexen (9-3) +8.5

Aaron Civale (11-3) +8.5

Sean Manaea (11-3) +8.3

Chris Bassitt (11-3) +7.9

Anthony Desclafani (10-4) +7.8

Nick Pivetta (10-3) +7.6

Jack Flaherty (9-2) +7.3

Kevin Gausman (10-4) +5.9

For context purposes, NL Cy Young frontrunner Jacob deGrom hasn’t made you money. The New York Mets are 8-3 when deGrom starts, but you’re only up +0.9 units. That’s because deGrom is such a massive favorite almost every time he takes the ball. When New York loses a game at -230 or -270 with deGrom on the hill, there’s very little margin for error to blindly bet him.