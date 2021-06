NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking for a series sweep Wednesday night.

After taking down the Atlanta Braves on the road in wild fashion Tuesday, Boston hopes to end the quick two-game series in style with Garrett Richards on the hill.

Richards enters Wednesday’s contest rocking a 4-4 record to go along with a 4.09 ERA across 70 1/3 innings pitched and 61 strikeouts.

For more on Richards’ recent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.