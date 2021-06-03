Scott Mayfield Shares Thoughts On Jake DeBrusk Cross-Check

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t expect any lingering bad blood between Scott Mayfield and Jake DeBrusk.

The Boston Bruins winger was fined earlier this week for his cross-check on the New York Islanders defenseman in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The two were engaged in a puck battle in front of New York’s net, and a DeBrusk cross-check caught Mayfield high and sent him tumbling to the ice. Mayfield ended up being OK and no penalty was called on the play, but DeBrusk was hit for a $5,000 fine a day later.

DeBrusk admitted the punishment was warranted, and Mayfield is ready to move on.

“I saw his comments. At the time when (the cross-check) happened it kind of stunned me a little bit,” Mayfield told reporters on Thursday morning over Zoom. “It was a hard battle in front and I think it just crossed the line a little bit, and that happens, especially in the playoffs. Like I said, that happens, there’s a fine line. I like to play on the edge, too. I think there’s a lot of battles out there, I saw his comments and I think he even said something to me on the ice. So, it’s all good and we just move on.”

The Bruins and Islanders will meet for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series, which is tied at one game apiece, Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and NESN will carry a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images