Scott Mayfield Shares Thoughts On Jake DeBrusk Cross-Check

There's no hard feelings between the two

Don’t expect any lingering bad blood between Scott Mayfield and Jake DeBrusk.

The Boston Bruins winger was fined earlier this week for his cross-check on the New York Islanders defenseman in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The two were engaged in a puck battle in front of New York’s net, and a DeBrusk cross-check caught Mayfield high and sent him tumbling to the ice. Mayfield ended up being OK and no penalty was called on the play, but DeBrusk was hit for a $5,000 fine a day later.

DeBrusk admitted the punishment was warranted, and Mayfield is ready to move on.

“I saw his comments. At the time when (the cross-check) happened it kind of stunned me a little bit,” Mayfield told reporters on Thursday morning over Zoom. “It was a hard battle in front and I think it just crossed the line a little bit, and that happens, especially in the playoffs. Like I said, that happens, there’s a fine line. I like to play on the edge, too. I think there’s a lot of battles out there, I saw his comments and I think he even said something to me on the ice. So, it’s all good and we just move on.”

The Bruins and Islanders will meet for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series, which is tied at one game apiece, Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and NESN will carry a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage.

