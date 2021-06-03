NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday that Danny Ainge is retiring as the organization’s president of basketball operations and that Brad Stevens has been promoted to the position.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck described Stevens’ role change as a “natural next step” after serving as Boston’s head coach for the past eight seasons.

But just how “natural” was the handoff from Ainge to Stevens?

Because not only is there a report that a “prominent member” of the Celtics organization wanted to fire Stevens at one point during the regular season. Another report also suggests ownership considered alternative replacements for Ainge before ultimately handing the keys to Stevens.

One name the C’s considered, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor: Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

Here’s more from O’Connor:

Before hiring Stevens, league sources say Celtics ownership considered other internal candidates and even pondered pursuing Sam Presti, a Massachusetts native who has run the Thunder since they were still the Sonics. Presti is a proven front-office boss who steered a small-market team to great success through savvy acquisitions and wise draft picks. Stevens has no front-office experience, and has been in the NBA since only 2013, when the Celtics plucked him from Butler.