NHL Fines Jake DeBrusk For Cross-Check In Bruins-Islanders Game 2

Jake DeBrusk will pay for his actions Monday night.

The NHL on Tuesday fined the Bruins forward $5,000 for his crosscheck on Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. The incident occurred during the third period of New York’s eventual overtime win over Boston.

(You can click here to see the play, which did not result in a penalty.)

Here’s the NHL’s announcement:

Boston?s Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking NY Islanders? Scott Mayfield. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 1, 2021

The Bruins and Islanders now are tied at one game apiece in their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

The two teams will meet Thursday night for Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum.